With the coronavirus pandemic among us, getting a flu shot now may be more important than ever.

Getting A Flu Shot Is More Important Than Ever' Especially During COVID

Why is getting a flu shot so important this year? Are there enough flu shots to go around?

Doctors say getting a flu shot is more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic,...

MUSC Health Marion Preparing for #Halloween this year? 🍭🎃 Whether or not you are giving or getting candy, it's important to stay healt… https://t.co/KCr4jUdJah 1 hour ago

MUSC Health Florence Preparing for #Halloween this year? 🍭🎃 Whether or not you are giving or getting candy, it's important to stay healt… https://t.co/eioPdGxNBj 1 hour ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association RT @IBX : Mask. ✔️ Hand sanitizer. ✔️ Flu shot. ✔️ It's more important than ever to take precautions to avoid getting sick, and one of the b… 55 minutes ago

Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 Getting the flu shot is more important than ever. Flu presents similar symptoms to #COVID19 , so people who get it m… https://t.co/sggeUaQQHD 20 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Doctors: 'Getting A Flu Shot Is More Important Than Ever' Especially During COVID - Oct 30 @ 5:46 PM ET https://t.co/fRTEmluqJw 17 minutes ago

CBS4 Miami Doctors: ‘Getting a flu shot is more important than ever’ especially during COVID https://t.co/6HzEDzYFN3 13 minutes ago

3.M.O.H RT @BonnieCrombie : Getting the flu shot is more important than ever. Flu presents similar symptoms to #COVID19 , so people who get it may ne… 11 minutes ago

Mirtha Muller RT @CBSMiami : Doctors: ‘Getting a flu shot is more important than ever’ especially during COVID https://t.co/6HzEDzYFN3 9 minutes ago