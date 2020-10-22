Getting A Flu Shot Is More Important Than Ever' Especially During COVID
With the coronavirus pandemic among us, getting a flu shot now may be more important than ever.
Mirtha Muller RT @CBSMiami: Doctors: ‘Getting a flu shot is more important than ever’ especially during COVID https://t.co/6HzEDzYFN3 9 minutes ago
3.M.O.H RT @BonnieCrombie: Getting the flu shot is more important than ever. Flu presents similar symptoms to #COVID19, so people who get it may ne… 11 minutes ago
CBS4 Miami Doctors: ‘Getting a flu shot is more important than ever’ especially during COVID https://t.co/6HzEDzYFN3 13 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime Doctors: 'Getting A Flu Shot Is More Important Than Ever' Especially During COVID - Oct 30 @ 5:46 PM ET https://t.co/fRTEmluqJw 17 minutes ago
Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 Getting the flu shot is more important than ever. Flu presents similar symptoms to #COVID19, so people who get it m… https://t.co/sggeUaQQHD 20 minutes ago
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association RT @IBX: Mask. ✔️ Hand sanitizer. ✔️ Flu shot. ✔️ It's more important than ever to take precautions to avoid getting sick, and one of the b… 55 minutes ago
MUSC Health Florence Preparing for #Halloween this year? 🍭🎃
Whether or not you are giving or getting candy, it's important to stay healt… https://t.co/eioPdGxNBj 1 hour ago
MUSC Health Marion Preparing for #Halloween this year? 🍭🎃
Whether or not you are giving or getting candy, it's important to stay healt… https://t.co/KCr4jUdJah 1 hour ago
Flu Shots May Reduce Your Risk Of Catching COVIDBusiness Insider reports health experts are encouraging people to get flu shots.
It could help avoid the possibility of getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
According to a preliminary..
Boost Your Immune System With These Easy TipsEvery flu season is one to watch, but with a global pandemic surrounding us, it’s especially important this winter to boost your immune system. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
County urges San Diegans to get flu shotsCounty leaders are encouraging San Diegans to get their flu shots, especially in light of the pandemic.