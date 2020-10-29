Global  
 

TRENDING: 'Jost 'Married
Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost tied the knot at a private ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Married & You Can Help Fulfill Their Wedding Wish!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married! Meals on Wheels broke the news, announcing...
'Jost Married': Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost

Actress Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost got married and want fans to...
CONGRATULATIONS! Scarlett Johannson MARRIED Colin Jost over the weekend; asks fans to donate for charity

A charity organisation by the name of Meals on Wheels broke the news of Scarlett Johannson's wedding...
Tweets about this

stellarmagazine

Stellar Magazine She and Colin Jost wed in an intimate ceremony. https://t.co/CwnrJgHa7J 11 hours ago

KenyaBuzz

KenyaBuzz #Trending: "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson "Jost" got married! 🔗: https://t.co/3AbDxlcoQy (Join WhatsApp Gr… https://t.co/nx0IogepJ0 15 hours ago

krumbine

Krumbine ScarJo and Colin Jost get married and suddenly Miracle Whip vs Mayonnaise is trending. Somewhere an All Lives Matt… https://t.co/vwgM9WjPf6 23 hours ago

unkiejayjay

Jason Mxyzptlk From what I'm seeing in the trending, I guess it's been just too easy to dunk on Colin Jost for getting married. B… https://t.co/BnSbyzywOJ 23 hours ago

rizvizahran

justanotherjojosiwastan Opening up Twitter and seeing Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost got married, Pewds finally trending for a good reaso… https://t.co/Is1CDNPSmJ 1 day ago

MA202116

MA2021 Why is it trending that Colin Jost got married??? Who the***cares? WHO. FUCKING. CARES? Is it actually trending… https://t.co/P44WgSCxIM 1 day ago

AMIDALANS

@avatarorgana colin jost married scarlett johansson scarjo snl twitter sad mourning saturday night live wedding snl john mulaney… https://t.co/KPqg45FHVC 1 day ago

SITHSELINA

mando spoilers colin jost married scarlett johansson scarjo snl twitter sad mourning saturday night live wedding snl john mulaney… https://t.co/v9EGRiZgSw 1 day ago


Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost [Video]

Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost

Actress Scarlett Johansson and SNL comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.

