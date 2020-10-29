TRENDING: 'Jost 'Married

Stellar Magazine She and Colin Jost wed in an intimate ceremony.
https://t.co/CwnrJgHa7J 11 hours ago
KenyaBuzz #Trending: "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson "Jost" got married!
🔗: https://t.co/3AbDxlcoQy
(Join WhatsApp Gr… https://t.co/nx0IogepJ0 15 hours ago
Krumbine ScarJo and Colin Jost get married and suddenly Miracle Whip vs Mayonnaise is trending.
Somewhere an All Lives Matt… https://t.co/vwgM9WjPf6 23 hours ago
Jason Mxyzptlk From what I'm seeing in the trending, I guess it's been just too easy to dunk on Colin Jost for getting married.
B… https://t.co/BnSbyzywOJ 23 hours ago
justanotherjojosiwastan Opening up Twitter and seeing Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost got married, Pewds finally trending for a good reaso… https://t.co/Is1CDNPSmJ 1 day ago
MA2021 Why is it trending that Colin Jost got married??? Who the***cares? WHO. FUCKING. CARES? Is it actually trending… https://t.co/P44WgSCxIM 1 day ago
@avatarorgana colin jost married scarlett johansson scarjo snl twitter sad mourning saturday night live wedding snl john mulaney… https://t.co/KPqg45FHVC 1 day ago
mando spoilers colin jost married scarlett johansson scarjo snl twitter sad mourning saturday night live wedding snl john mulaney… https://t.co/v9EGRiZgSw 1 day ago
Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR NewsLori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR NewsScarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.
Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin JostActress Scarlett Johansson and SNL comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.