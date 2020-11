Jurors Deliberate Harford Mass Shooter Radee Prince’s Fate; No Verdict Yet On Insanity Plea Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 weeks ago Jurors Deliberate Harford Mass Shooter Radee Prince’s Fate; No Verdict Yet On Insanity Plea Jurors spent hours Friday deliberating whether Harford County mass shooter Radee Prince is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity for a 2017 mass shooting that left two of his coworkers injured and three of them dead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend