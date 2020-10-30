President Trump to speak at RST

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

In des moines and st.

Paul.

But first tonight ?

"* after muh back and forth ?

"* president trump is in rochester to speak to a crowd of 250 people.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live at the rochester international airport..xxx katie ?

"* president trump landd here at rochester international airport just a little bit ago and is at the podium.

As you can see chairs are socially distanced.

Masks and hand sanitzer is available to attendees.

Hundreds of people were waiting in line earlier today... only 250 were let in.

One man i spoke with says he's not concerned about the coronavirus, he just wanted to support president trump and help in the effort to turn minnesota red.xxx i've lived here for 65 years under the democratic regime and it has not been good for us.

Donald trump has made promises and kept everyone and exceeded them.

We'll be sure to bring you much more of president trump's campaign stop in rochester coming up on kimt news 3 at six and ten.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn.

According to real clear politics... right now ?

"* joe biden is ahead of donald trump