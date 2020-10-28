Global  
 

Biden supporters gather ahead of Pres. Trump campaign rally

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Biden supporters held signs and waved to cars as they passed by, as things remained largely peaceful.

Leans democrat."

During major political rallies like these ?

"* it's not uncommn to see supporters and the opposition clashing in the area.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with a look at what happened on a rochester highway today.

Xxx katie... a group of biden supporters gathered here alongside highway sixty three in front of a union hall to show their support of the former vice president ahead of president trump's campaign stop in rochester just a short distance away.

Biden supporters held signs and waved to cars as they passed by.... and things remained largely peaceful.

However there was a moment when a man pulled to the side of the highway and began taking biden signs out from the ground.

After a few tense words the man drove off... but biden supporters expressed frustration with the driver's actions.

Xxx "to come and make a scene over something as trivial as lawn signs, it seems a little bit outrageous.

We don't need that kind of diviciveness, i don't believe.

I think we can cut each other a little bit more slack."

And those supporter also tell me their objective today was to give former vice president biden some visibility here in rochester with the president in town.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt




