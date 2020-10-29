Global  
 

Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump & Touts His Platinum Plan At The White House

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump & Touts His Platinum Plan At The White House

Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump & Touts His Platinum Plan At The White House

Lil Wayne Has 'Great' Meeting with Donald Trump, Says his Platinum Plan Will Give Community 'Real Ownership"

In a Thursday tweet, performer Lil Wayne posted a photo of himself standing alongside President...
Upworthy - Published

Lil Wayne Endorsement of Donald Trump Prompts Flurry of Memes, Jokes About Rapper

The rapper tweeted Thursday that he approved of the White House's Platinum Plan for Black Americans...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Lil Wayne Slammed For Black America Platinum Plan Meeting With Donald Trump

Lil Wayne revealed that he had a “great meeting” with President Donald Trump on Thursday, October...
OK! Magazine - Published


chairahhhhteee

Charity Joyner. RT @horatioradio: BLOW TO THE CULTURE: LIL WAYNE ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP! https://t.co/O5y0sTo1vc 9 seconds ago

A_Guy_on_Here

⚘Phil; Sarcastic Night Owl. Is it just me or does this look like a really badly photoshopped pic.? Those heads.. https://t.co/S3VGoDg4R2 13 minutes ago

redpillrights

Red Pill Rights Lil Wayne Endorses Red Pill President Donald Trump https://t.co/nwZ5AS7ET4 https://t.co/D4PTtCcgMM 21 minutes ago

capitalgirl32

capitalgirl32 RT @Rick_City: Let's not allow Bobby Orr endorsing Donald Trump make us to forget that Wayne Gretzky endorsed Stephen Harper https://t.co/… 26 minutes ago


50 Cent Calls Out Lil Wayne for Meeting With Donald Trump | Billboard News [Video]

50 Cent Calls Out Lil Wayne for Meeting With Donald Trump | Billboard News

50 Cent, who was for President Trump before he was against him, lashed out at Lil Wayne on Thursday night (Oct. 29) after Weezy posed with The Donald following a reported meeting during which the two..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:01Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states? [Video]

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years [Video]

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published