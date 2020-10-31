Antoine Webb Protest at 530 10.30.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

A GRIEVING WIDOW AND HER FAMILY PROTESTED OUTSIDE COURT IN LEXINGTON TODAY DURING THE APPEARANCE OF A DRIVER INVOLVED IN A COLLISION THAT TOOK HER HUSBAND'S LIFE.

She says the case shows there needs to be a change in the law to hold people accountable in deadly collisions.

Jessica Ocampo lost her husband, Jesus, in September... when his motorcycle collided with a car making a u-turn on Georgetown Road, according to the Lexington police traffic report.

The report says the other driver, antoine webb, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

The prosectuor in the case says in court today webb was served with a civil suit asking for restitution and a summons for not having any car insurance.

Webb was not criminally charged in the case.

The prosecutor calling it a tragic accident.

Ocampo says driving on a suspended or revoked license should be a crime... especially when it involves someone's death.

"So how is this a tragic accident if he made the decision to get behind the wheel of the vehicle?

He made that decision, that unlicensed driver made the decision to go behind the wheel of a vehicle and from his negligence that resulted in my husband's death."

Ocampo says the justice system is failing her and her