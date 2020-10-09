Illinois judge OKs extradition request of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Global  
 

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:43s - Published
A Lake County judge in Illinois has granted the request to extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin.


