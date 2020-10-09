Illinois judge OKs extradition request of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge on Friday approved the extradition of a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting...



Related videos from verified sources Dozens gather outside of courthouse seeking justice in Kyle Rittenhouse case



Dozen of people have gathered outside the Lake County courthouse, some supporting, some protesting the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:43 Published 6 hours ago Illinois Judge To Rule On Kyle Rittenhouse Extradition To Kenosha



The mother of a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is among those slated to testify Friday during a hearing in Illinois to decide if her son should be extradited.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25 Published 7 hours ago Kyle Rittenhouse stays in Illinois as extradition hearing is delayed



Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, will stay locked up in Illinois for at least for a few more weeks as his attorneys continue to fight his extradition. The teen is accused of killing two people and wounding a.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago