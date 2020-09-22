Oregon ready for game week

Global  
 

Head coach Mario Cristobal says the team is very close to feeling game ready.

Reported 18.

Oregon football coaches are being strategic in how they're teaming up their players off the field..

Hoping to keep as many players as possible on the field, as they move forward..

Especially after their second fall scrimmage was canceled, because of those five false positives.

Kezi 9 sports reporter julian minisohn joins us live in the studio to explain what else they're doing.

Clemson quarterback and heisman trophy candidate trevor lawrence tested positive for coronavirus causing him to miss tomorrow's game.

It's something teams -- including the ducks -- have to plan for this year.

Oregon head coach mario cristobal says they strategically room student-athletes who play different positions together.

So if someone gets sick it doesn't knock out an entire position group.

Cristobal says student-athletes who opted to play this season understand the sacrifice.

"that means you opted in to give up halloween.

That means you opted in to have your mask on all the time and not putting anybody at risk around you to the best of your ability, right?

If something outside of that happens, well, that happens and you deal with it.

Certainly, never gettin careless and putting the team first beacuse if you're not willing to do that you're willing to give away an opportunity."

Oregon's season opener is at 4:30 on november 7th right here on kezi.

Coming up at 6, how the game day routine changes with health and safety measures in place.

Reporting live in the studio, julian




