Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic.

It was a rose-tinted pitch in sharp contrast toDemocratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about the toughdays still ahead after Tuesday’s election.


In its latest confusing decision, Twitter reinstates The New York Post

 Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid The New York Post is back on Twitter, after Twitter updated its policy on policy changes. This story is going to be confusing, but not..
The Verge
Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19 [Video]

Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19

During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump "has simply given up" on COVID-19, and criticized him for comments he made about U.S. doctors earlier in the day.

Biden eyes red states won by Trump in 2016

 With President Trump defending states he won on Friday, Joe Biden went on offense in Iowa, a state now in play after the Mr. Trump won it easily in 2016. Ed..
CBS News

US Election 2020: Biden and Trump in tug-of-war over Midwestern US

 The Democratic and Republican rivals make ambitious forays into politically challenging territory.
BBC News

Time Running Short, Trump and Biden Return to Northern Battlegrounds

 Surprise victories in the Midwest catapulted President Trump to victory four years ago, and the region again looms as the critical battleground. Both candidates..
NYTimes.com

Trump downplays pandemic on campaign trail as cases top 9 million

 Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said a third of the U.S. is considered a hotspot. President Trump, however, stuck to..
CBS News

Trump in WI: 'Hidden' voters will deliver 2nd term

 President Donald Trump crisscrossed the Midwest Friday, promising victory in next Tuesday's election. At a rally in Wisconsin, the president said "hidden" voters..
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden Post Dueling Pitches For Votes

Here's a first.President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden shared the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •SBS


Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back to normal” as he looked...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


US election 2020 LIVE updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden chase midwest votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are just four days from election day so are furiously chasing the few...
Brisbane Times - Published


KTVU

KTVU President Donald Trump dangled a promise to get a weary, fearful nation “back to normal” on Friday while his Democr… https://t.co/6v4JXD1HNR 2 hours ago

Fla_Pol

Florida Politics .@realDonaldTrump pitches 'back to normal' as @JoeBiden warns of tough days, via @AP https://t.co/MmtJNOpI9T… https://t.co/bs1mKXRNoH 3 hours ago


Could suburban women decide the US election? [Video]

Could suburban women decide the US election?

Donald Trump is on the hunt for suburban woman voters, many of whom who supported him in 2016 have since turned away.

Biden rally in Des Moines [Video]

Biden rally in Des Moines

KIMT News 3 covers Joe Biden's campaign stop in Des Moines, IA.

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Tells Supporters In Fort Worth 'This Is No Time To Let Up On The Pedal' [Video]

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Tells Supporters In Fort Worth 'This Is No Time To Let Up On The Pedal'

The California Senator praised the record early voting in Texas, where more than 9,000,000 people had cast their ballots through Thursday.

