Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days
President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic.
It was a rose-tinted pitch in sharp contrast toDemocratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about the toughdays still ahead after Tuesday’s election.
Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19 During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump "has simply given up" on COVID-19, and criticized him for comments he made about U.S. doctors earlier in the day.
Biden eyes red states won by Trump in 2016 With President Trump defending states he won on Friday, Joe Biden went on offense in Iowa, a state now in play after the Mr. Trump won it easily in 2016.
CBS News
48 minutes ago
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden shared the...
Newsmax - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS
President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation "back to normal" as he looked...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Japan Today
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are just four days from election day so are furiously chasing the few...
Brisbane Times - Published
5 hours ago
