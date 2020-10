How do you vote if you're hospitalized for COVID-19? Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:41s - Published 3 minutes ago How do you vote if you're hospitalized for COVID-19? Hospitals have plans in place to make sure that patients can vote absentee if they fall ill in the days leading up to the election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this