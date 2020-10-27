Global  
 

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

England could be placed under stringent national lockdown restrictions nextweek under plans reportedly being considered by the Prime Minister.


