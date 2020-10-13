Global  
 

Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Ireland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line


Six Nations final weekend: Why England have the edge over France and Ireland

 The Six Nations concludes this weekend - 237 days after it was stopped by coronavirus - with either Ireland, England or France to be crowned champions.
BBC News
France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations [Video]

France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations

France looking for Six Nations title as they take on Ireland in Paris.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:57Published
England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over Italy [Video]

England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over Italy

England searching for a big win over Italy to give them the chance to snatch the Six Nations title from Ireland

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:49Published

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? [Video]

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?

The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Key talking points as Ireland challenge France for Six Nations title

Ireland will face France in Paris on Saturday where a bonus-point victory would secure a fourth Six...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •News24


News24.com | Be brave Ireland, says Irish rugby legend O'Gara

Ireland have to be "braver than usual" in their potential Six Nations title decider with France in...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Sexton seeks out 'pinnacle' of leading Ireland to Six Nations title

Johnny Sexton says leading Ireland to the 2020 Six Nations Championship title with a victory over a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



How might the Six Nations pan out? [Video]

How might the Six Nations pan out?

The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday. We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia [Video]

France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST CROATIA SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH FRANCE CAPTAIN AND GOALKEEPER, HUGO LLORIS AND FRANCE COACH, DIDIER

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:50Published
Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France [Video]

Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France

VIDEO SHOWS: CROATIA TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FRANCE SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: ZAGREB, CROATIA (OCTOBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:47Published