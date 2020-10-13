Ireland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line

Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.

England hope to clinch Six Nations with big win over Italy England searching for a big win over Italy to give them the chance to snatch the Six Nations title from Ireland

France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations France looking for Six Nations title as they take on Ireland in Paris.

The Six Nations concludes this weekend - 237 days after it was stopped by coronavirus - with either Ireland, England or France to be crowned champions.

Johnny Sexton says leading Ireland to the 2020 Six Nations Championship title with a victory over a...

Ireland have to be "braver than usual" in their potential Six Nations title decider with France in...

Ireland will face France in Paris on Saturday where a bonus-point victory would secure a fourth Six...