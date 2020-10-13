|
Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title
Ireland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line
Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?
The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.
Ireland will face France in Paris on Saturday where a bonus-point victory would secure a fourth Six...
Ireland have to be "braver than usual" in their potential Six Nations title decider with France in...
Johnny Sexton says leading Ireland to the 2020 Six Nations Championship title with a victory over a...
How might the Six Nations pan out?
The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday. We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and..
France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia
VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST CROATIA SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH FRANCE CAPTAIN AND GOALKEEPER, HUGO LLORIS AND FRANCE COACH, DIDIER
Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France
VIDEO SHOWS: CROATIA TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FRANCE SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: ZAGREB, CROATIA (OCTOBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS -
