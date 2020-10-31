Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Each year right around Halloween time, a group of radio enthusiasts man the bridges running over the thruway to prevent one person with bad intentions from committing a horrible act.

All tucked in comfortably at home, there's a group of radio enthusiasts that are out in the cold manning the bridges that run over the thruway in herkimer county.

Their purpose, making sure no one throws anything off of them this particular time of year.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney has our top story tonight.

Nats radio "it gets boring at times but all it takes is one."

None for four years around halloween time, david strong and other amatuer radio enthusiasts have manned the bridges of herkimer county "halloween is a time when theres jokes and pranks and every once in a while theres some people that get out hand."

And david that's exactly what happened one night close to halloween in 1974.

Someone chucked a pumpkin off a bridge onto the thruway landing on a car.

"their was a person who was a cb'er that said the following year he doesnt want to see that happen again."

And pumpkin patrol was born.

"we have one on every bridge there's 7 bridges but we have one bridge that has two."

David says they are law enforcement's extra eyes and ears.

If they see something suspicous, david says they call the troopers to check it out.

"they are very appreciative because they cant man every bridge around halloween time."

David says they take their job seriously, he says if one of these is thrown off a bridge and lands on your car, its bad news.

"if a pumpkin say one this big hits your windshield it will shatter the windshield and seriously injure someone if not kill them."

David says he may never run into someone that's willing to do such a thing.

But says all it takes is one time.

"it does get boring at times but all it takes is one.

It could be that one time that you save someone's life where that person made it home to their family rather than went to a hospital or even worse."

A group of people giving thruway drivers peace of mind.

