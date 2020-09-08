Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court
Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20Published
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published