Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus
Strict adherence to the state's COVID-19 guidelines that has some families concerned after their children experienced a freezing, wet ride home inside a school bus.
ELLIOT IN THE MORNING RT @WCVB: Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Mass. COVID-19 regulations https://t.co/N2dO3NBgJR 3 days ago
Matthew Moll RT @MASCSchoolComm: Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations https://t.co/NcYEk0UNnw 4 days ago
MASC-SchoolCommittee Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations https://t.co/NcYEk0UNnw 4 days ago
🌹Dogs4Progressives 🐾 Trick or Treat: Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations
Treat! Stat… https://t.co/g2vgF8c57o 4 days ago
I Slapped Devin Nunes and Ouiser Boudreaux #RIPRBG We are all gonna die of stupidity.
https://t.co/cXoSXCrBWA 4 days ago
Jules Elizabeth says Black Lives Matter 🏳️🌈 Gee! It's almost like sending kids back to school while we're still in the midst of a pandemic was a BAD IDEA! Who… https://t.co/YxqvkkRhtG 5 days ago
#WearAMask_OutliveTrump ✏️🇺🇸🏳️🌈😷 GOOD. It's better than dying.
Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Massachusetts COVID-19 regulatio… https://t.co/6zCLGWObip 5 days ago
Juliet Parry @MASchoolsK12 Students ride home in cold, snowy school bus due to Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations.
Class windows… https://t.co/iXS7VVbh2H 5 days ago
Bus driver turns hallways into works of art at North Carolina elementary schoolThe hallways at Colfax Elementary School look more inviting to students these days, thanks to Marcus Thompson.
George Snow Scholarships awards $1.5 million to local studentsThe George Snow Scholarship is helping students who need financial help to go to college.
Multiple Students Hurt After School Bus Crash In New WindsorTen people, including eight students, were hurt in a school bus crash in New Windsor on Wednesday morning; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.