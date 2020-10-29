Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:26s - Published
'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest

'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest

TMJ4 News has obtained documents that show some of the moments leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse's arrest in the early morning hours after he allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha.

The documents also conclude Rittenhouse did not transport a rifle across state lines.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brandon Gonzales Suing Texas Rangers, Sheriff After Wrongful Capital Murder Arrest For Greenville Mass Shooting [Video]

Brandon Gonzales Suing Texas Rangers, Sheriff After Wrongful Capital Murder Arrest For Greenville Mass Shooting

It was last year when the man falsely accused of shooting and killing two people at a homecoming party near Texas A&M University at Commerce threatened to sue, and on Tuesday that's exactly what..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published