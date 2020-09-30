11pm ABC vote 2020 PKG 10.30.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ARE BOTH ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH VERY DIFFERENT MESSAGES.

FOUR DAYS TO GO..

You're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

We begin with election 2020.

Four days to go..

And.

President trump and former vice president joe biden are both on the campaign trail with very different messages.

As alex presha reports..

The president focusing on the economy... while biden..

On trump's response to the coronavirus.

Script: emblematic of how the pandemic has transformed this election-former vice president joe biden began today in iowa -- a state president trump won by 10 points in 2016.

It now has one of the highest covid-19 rates in the country.

Biden: donald trump has waved the white flag.

He surrendered to this virus.

But the american people don't give up.

Biden making that his closing argument the two candidates stumped across the midwest battlegrounds.

Trump in michigan and then both holding events in minnesota and wisconsin.

Nats: we love you, we love you!

No social distancing and little mask wearing at any of trump's rallies.

Jordyn phelps: mr. president do you think it is at all dangerous to be holding these big rallies while the numbers are going up here in the midwest?

Trump: no i don't at all, no.

And they're outdoor rallies.

They're all outdoors.

Anything else?

The president instead focusing on the economy.

While making light of the virus trump: we opened it up.

And now, we're at a level, remebe-- i used to talk about the v.

This is the super v.

Going to get better, and then you're going to be immune, and it's a whole thing and it goes away but the country's hit a dire new record -- 92 thousand new cases in a single day.

Hospitalizations and deaths also going up.

Now like iowa polls show other once reliably red states are more purple: arizona, georgia--texas.

Biden's running mate senator kamala harris spent the day there campaigning.

Vice president pence was in arizona trying to hold ground.

And 4 days out from election day -- worries we may not have final results tuesday night.

This year--there's been a massive increase in mail-in and absentee voting due to the covid-19.

In some states votes are counted even if they come in days after the election -- if they are postmarked by election day.

And eight states don't even start looking at those mail-in ballots until election