Looking for special things from special teams

Between the long-awaited return of punter Jaxon Clark and a more confident Graycen Kennedy, the Southern Oregon Raiders kicking unit is poised for a special season.

Pac-12 football is right around the corner.

You'll have to wait a little bit longer for s-o-u football -- almost a whole three months more.

And that may seem like a long to time for football fans.

But for punter jaxon clark-- the year and a half he went without stepping on even a practice field in pads was much longer.

But now he and kicker graycen kennedy are looking to be the next special, special teams unit.

Jaxon clark says, "everything that's happened with covid and postponement of our season has actually been really helpful for me."

That's because jaxon clark is returning to the field a year and a half later after a freak accident at a football practice on april 12-th, 2019.

A broken tibia and fibula in his kicking leg.

After so long without strapping on the pads, even his first practice was a bit emotional.

Jaxon clark says, "first time back definitely almost had a few tears to jog onto the field for the first time since april 12.

It's really great to be back.

And the coaches and players have welcomed me back with open arms and i'm really happy to be here."

Just recently given the o-k from his doctor's, clark looks to add some stability and leadership to the kicking unit.

And clark's pedigree at the punter position should bring both.

Bryan sander says, "to have an all-conference player back at any position is awesome and when you get a player like that who has the ability to flip the field and pin the guys down and do it consistently makes the defense's job that much more easy and doable and it puts the offense in good position to score at a higher rate."

Clark is joined by graycen kennedy.

He's entering his second year as a raider after transferring from portland state.

Kennedy was about a 73 percent field goal kicker last year if you take away 3 blocked attempts.

He's used his extra time this offseason to hone in on his skills.

Bryan sander says, "you can just see it in the way he's kicking the ball in practice.

He's way more confident, way more comfortable and there's just some technical things he has fixed which us going to pay big dividends for him and for us."

The confidence stemming from improved consistency with his mechanics.

Graycen kennedy says, "just doing the same thing every time and build that confidence.

So going out on the field i won't have to think i'll just be doing my thing."

Kennedy and clark-- both upperclassmen-- are also acting as mentors for the young kickers on the raiders squad.

Graycen kennedy says, "as a kicker it's all mind games so if you get in your head too much, you won't kick good.

So just having fun and remembering it's just a game, but going out and doing the best you can, i think that's the culture we're trying to build as a kicking crew."

That's just a little of a preview of the position group breakdowns we'll have for southern oregon university on college game night this fall.

Each week we'll pick a new position group and go through what fans should be looking for when