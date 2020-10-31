KSP training Hitler 10.30.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

Outrage pouring in following the discovery of Adolf Hitler quotes in a Kentucky State Police training presentation.

there is outrage tonight spanning from kentucky's jewish community to the governor's office after an old kentucky state police training presentation surfaced that includes quotes from adolf hitler and encourages violence.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine has more on the controversial presentation

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine has more on the controversial presentation ##### "there's no reason to ever use adolf hitler for anything."

Kentucky state police facing sharp criticism after a training presention was uncovered by students in the journalism program at louisville's dupont manual high school.

The 33-page k-s-p slideshow includes quotes about leadership...courag e...dignity...and strength from several historic figures...including adolf hitler.

It also has incideniary language...suggest ing officers quote "meet violence with greater violence."

Aaron rothke...is president of jewish advocacy of kentucky.

"i'm hoping that this is still not the training today, but it's scary because who knows how many officers were trained under this.

The state cabinet that oversees state police released a statement saying: "it is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement.

Our administration does not condone the use of this material.

The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013."

Governor andy beshear reacted: "this is absolutely unacceptable.

It is further unacceptable that i just learned about this through social media.

We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action."

Congressman john yarmuth, of louisville, took to twitter...saying...in part...as a jewish american, i am genuinely disturbed that there are people like this who not only walk among us, but who have been entrusted to keep us safe.

There needs to be consequences."

"of course it affects the jewish community, but it affects more than just the jewish community as we're trying to combat systematic racism."

Rothke says this is going to be yet another hurdle in improving relations with law enforcement...but he hopes a path forward can come from more officers make a personal connection with the communities they serve.

"see where they came from, what they went through to have a broader perspective."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.