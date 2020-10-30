Governor Kemp quarantining; exposed to infected person

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor brian kemp and first lady marty kemp are quarantining ... after direct exposure to someone who recently tested positive for covid-19.

The governor's office made the announcement by posting a statement to twitter.

The statement says both he and the first lady tested negative for the virus.

And the governor is not showing any symptoms. it says they will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

This news comes... just after governor brian kemp announced he is extending the public health emergency and his covid-19 eexcutive order.

They were set to expire at the end of the month.

The public health emergency extends through december 9th.

