2021 GENESIS G80 A FIRST DRIVE

Genesis is pushing ahead with a redesigned G80 mid size luxury sedan> Bumper2Bumpertv got a chance to check it out for 36 hours and came away impressed.

AT A TIME WHEN SOME AUTOMAKERS LIKE SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS, ARE SIMPLY DOING UPDATES TO THEIR PRODUCT, THE GENESIS BRAND IS GOING ALL IN WITH A NEW APPLICATION.

THE 2021 G80 IS OFFERING A WELL-APPOINTED ALTERNATIVE FOR BUYERS IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT AND IS COMPETITIVE WITH SOME LONG-ESTABLISHED RIVALS.

UP CLOSE THE FIRST THING THAT CAUGHT OUR EYE IS THE EXERIOR DESIGN WHICH HAS BEEN CHANGED TO MORE CLOSELY RESEMBLE THE BRANDS FLAGSHIP THE G90.

THERE IS WRAP AROUND LIGHTING IN BOTH THE FRONT AND REAR, ALONG WITH A DISTINCTIVE FENDER LIGHT TREATMENT THAT RAISES THE VISUAL STANCE.

WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 197 INCHES IT HAS AN IMPRESSIVE PROFILE WHILE STILL FITTING INTO THE MIDSIZE SEDAN SEGMENT.

THE G80 SEATS FIVE ACORDING TO THE PAPERWORK BUT IN REALITY, IT IS A LUURY EXPERIENCE FOR FOUR WHO WILL BE VERY COMFORTABLE.

WE NOTICED AND APPRECIATED THE LEVEL OF CRAFTSMANSHIP IN THE SEATS—ALONG WITH MULTIPLE POWER ADJUSTMENTS FOR THAT JUST RIGHT FIT.

FROM A DRIVER’S POINT F VIEW KEY FUNCTIONS AND CONTROLS ARE NOT ONLY WITHIN EASY REACH BUT ALSO EXHIBIT SOME HIGH END VISUAL AND TACTILE STYLING.

LIKE OTHERS IN THE SEGMENT GENESIS USES A TOUCHPAD TO MOVE BETWEEN FUNCTIONS WITH A DISTINCT AND NEAR JEWEL LIKE SURFACE.

MANY OF THE FUNCTIONS CAN ALSO BE CONTROLLED VIA VOICE COMMANDS WHICH WAS AN INTENTIONAL CHOICE INSTEAD OF GESTURE BASED TECHNOLOGY.

We shouldn’t forget that a car is a moving object.

Sometimes you drive in extreme condition and you have to take 60 miles an hour take a sharp turn all of a sudden.

Something comes up as always.

So, driver should really have focus, not interrupt while they are driving.

This is why we rather focus on voice control system, a more intuitive way than a moving gesture control which could be very dangerous if you can imagine.

OUR TEST VEHICLE HAD AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC ALL WHEEL TRANSMISSION.

IT WAS PAIRED TO A 3.5 LITER TWIN TURBO V6 ENGINE.

POWER OUTPUT IS 375 HORSEPOWER AND 391 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

WE FOUND RESPONSE WAS EFFORTLESS AND THE OVERALL DRIVING EXPERIENCE DEFINITELY CONFIRMS ITS PLACE IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT.

WHILE THE RIDE AND HANDLING MAY NOT BE QUITE AT THE LEVEL OF SOME EUROPEAN SEDANS IN THE SAME GROUP GENESIS HAS NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF AND A LOT TO BE PROUD OF WITH THE G80.

