Financial Focus for Oct. 30, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for Oct. 30, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -1-HUNDRED -58- POINTS.THE NASDAQ IS DOWN....-2- HUNDRED -74- POINTS.S AND P -5-HUNDRED.....IS DOWN.... -40- POINTS.AND... IN LOCAL GAMING...-1- DOLLAR.MGM RESORTS....DOWN -72- CENTS.LAS VEGAS SANDS ....IS UP -22- CENTS.WYNN....IS UP - 24- CENTS.RED ROCK....IS UP -34- CENTS.IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...APPLE IS LAUNCHING ITS "APPLEONE SUBSCRIPTION BUNDLES."IT LETS YOU PAY FOR THECOMPANY'S PREMIUM SERVICES WITHJUST ONE PAYMENT.THE COMPANY HOPES IT WILLENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO USE ITSLESS POPULAR SERVICES ..INCLUDING APPLE T-V AND APPLEARCADE.PACKAGE PRICES RANGE FROM "15TO 30" DOLLARS PER MONTH.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT...ON 13 ACTION NEWS...LIVE AT 6:30..





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for Oct. 29, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00 Published 23 hours ago Financial Focus for Oct. 27, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago Financial Focus for Oct. 23, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago