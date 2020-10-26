Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.
India observes the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel on October 31st, 2020. India's first Deputy Prime Minister is credited with the mammoth task of uniting India by negotiating with..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34Published