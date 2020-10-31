EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 expressed his condolences on behalf of all the people of India, for the losses due to COVID-19 pandemic in Italy while attending India-Italy Bilateral Virtual Summit in Delhi. He said, "I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it." "You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country," he added.
Shopkeepers in Delhi react to the ban on firecrackers and said it will cause huge losses. “we have already purchased firecrackers and now they won’t be sold, it is a complete loss for us,” said one of the shopkeeper. Delhi government on Thursday ordered banning of firecrackers in the national capital amid rising pollution, Covid cases & festive season. The state government has also banned the sale of green crackers which were previously allowed by the Supreme Court in 2018. “It is like taking a man from a road and shooting him,” said another shopkeeper in Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to join him for a virtual “Laxmi Puja” this Diwali. Covid-19 cases have been on a rise in Delhi for the past few days. Delhi has been recording over 6,000 daily cases of Covid-19, its highest since the onset of coronavirus. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:17Published
Government issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban, informed Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on November 06 while addressing a press conference. He said, "Today govt issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban. On Nov 9, Environment Dept, Divisional Commissioner and Delhi police officials have been called for meeting to lay out action plan." To combat air pollution, the Delhi government banned all types of firecrackers including green crackers.
A terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore. Police said operation began following information about presence of terrorists in the area. Police said as the search operation was going on, terrorists fired indiscriminately following which two people were injured, who were then rushed to a hospital. Security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night. Police said that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were being ascertained.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his statement in Bihar's Madhubani public rally on Mumbai terror attack and said that Congress got scared to teach lesson to Pakistan despite people wanted it. "Congress was in power and supported by RJD when Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but Congress got scared. After Pulwama attack, PM said we'll avenge death of our soldiers and we did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do it?" said Yogi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali',..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09Published