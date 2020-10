Turkey suffers massive earthquake, tremors in Greece too | Oneindia News

At least 26 peopel were killed and over 700 injured after a powerful earthquake sent tremors through parts of Greece and Turkey causing buildings to collapse and flooding in many areas.

The magnitude 7 earthquake hit 14 kilometres off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos.

Much of the destruction was felt in Turkey.

