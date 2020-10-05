Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31.

On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.


