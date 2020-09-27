Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP

IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them.

"Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us.

We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay.

Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start.

It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

Stokes flays fifty to keep Rajasthan in IPL hunt

 Ben Stokes propels Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab to keep the Royals in the Indian Premier League.
BBC News
IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Ben Stokes: England & Rajasthan Royals all-rounder on inspiring a generation

 Ben Stokes reflects on life during the coronavirus pandemic, how he copes with being in the public eye and the pivotal role he can play in unearthing future..
BBC News

Rahul Tewatia Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson [Video]

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total [Video]

RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock [Video]

Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team's head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn't much while chasing the total. Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep [Video]

IPL 2020: Gayle greatest T20 player, should never retire, says KXIP's Mandeep

Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls. Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the "greatest T20 player ever", adding that he should never retire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill [Video]

IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill

After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost momentum after captain Eoin Morgan's wicket. "In the middle overs, we were still going well and after Morgan's wicket we just lost momentum," said Gill.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

2020 Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League 13th edition of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich [Video]

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi

Religious history was made in Abu Dhabi last year, when the Document on Human Fraternity was signed in February by Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published

Ben Stokes Ben Stokes English international cricketer

Stokes on coping with fame, life in quarantine & unearthing future England stars

 Ben Stokes reflects on life during the coronavirus pandemic, how he copes with being in the public eye and the pivotal role he can play in unearthing future..
BBC News

IPL: Ben Stokes hits century in Rajasthan Royals defeat of Mumbai Indians

 Ben Stokes returns to form with an unbeaten 107 that leads the Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians and keeps their Indian Premier..
BBC News

Tweets about this

InsideSportIND

InsideSport #IPL2020: It was do-or-die game for us, says Rahul Tewatia after win against @lionsdenkxip... . See Here:-… https://t.co/lfZZOIfLFt 4 hours ago

SaleemP19563151

Saleem Pasha RT @TheQuint: #Video | #SRH's #VijayShankar said that it was a do-or-die game for him on Thursday against #RajasthanRoyals and he had to pe… 1 week ago

TheQuint

The Quint #Video | #SRH's #VijayShankar said that it was a do-or-die game for him on Thursday against #RajasthanRoyals and he… https://t.co/pljJKVYhXP 1 week ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: JOFRA v SHANKAR: "It was important for me to play a bowler like Jofra Archer in this situation because it gives me a lot of c… 1 week ago

icjtv24

I Connect Journal IPL 2020: It was do-or-die game for me, says Vijay Shankar after unbeaten fifty in SRH’s win – Firstcricket News, F… https://t.co/1DZO1rfEZY 1 week ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #IPL2020: It was do-or-die game for me, says @vijayshankar260 https://t.co/eHaUiNdSmb 1 week ago

AazanOf

𝑨𝒂𝒛𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏(آذان خان) RT @thefield_in: "I didn’t have the best of time with the bat, so I had to perform in this game" Vijay Shankar after his good show in must… 1 week ago

cricbuzz

Cricbuzz JOFRA v SHANKAR: "It was important for me to play a bowler like Jofra Archer in this situation because it gives me… https://t.co/nuCAMrOTZ7 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News [Video]

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP would want to continue their fightback and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB: Mumbai would look avenge previous match's defeat with Bangalore [Video]

IPL 2020: MI vs RCB: Mumbai would look avenge previous match's defeat with Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28) and both the teams..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:48Published
IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:40Published