IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them.

"Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us.

We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay.

Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start.

It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.