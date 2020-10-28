PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Global  
 

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia.

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or 'National Unity Day' is celebrated to mark Sardar Patel's birthday every year since 2014.


