PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier, he also paid tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. On October 30, PM Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity. Some of the major attractions include Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.
A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram. The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'. Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. "We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.
India observes the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel on October 31st, 2020. India's first Deputy Prime Minister is credited with the mammoth task of uniting India by negotiating with..