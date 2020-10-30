Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll.

The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

India calls for 'coordinated' response on states supporting terror & radicalism amid French action

 India was the first non-western country to publically back French President Macron as he faced negative comments by Turkey's Erdogan and Pakistan.
DNA

Deadly earthquake strikes off the coast of Turkey

 A powerful earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea near Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Holly Williams has more.
CBS News

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey [Video]

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits coastal Turkey, Greece, USGS reports

 At least six buildings in Izmir, Turkey have been destroyed. Death toll is not yet known.
USATODAY.com

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency

Related news from verified sources

Four dead, 120 injured in Turkey as strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

Quake of up to 7.0 magnitude felt in Turkey, Greece; buildings collapse in Izmir Province; some...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCTV News


Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:30Published
Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean Sea [Video]

Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean Sea

Turkish officials said Friday's earthquake was centred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16,5 kilometres (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:12Published
Strong earthquake strikes Greece, Turkey & other news | Oneindia News [Video]

Strong earthquake strikes Greece, Turkey & other news | Oneindia News

EC revokes 'star campaigner' status for Kamal Nath; Posters of French President appear on Mumbai road; States to form committees to oversee vaccination drive; LeT behind BJP workers killing, Gupkar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published