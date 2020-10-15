Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi [Video]

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi [Video]

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee shifts to Jandiala station, continues to protest against new farm laws [Video]

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee shifts to Jandiala station, continues to protest against new farm laws

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee shifted their Rail Roko protest from Devi Dasspura railway station to Jandiala station. They continued to protest against new farm laws. State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher said, "Due to mist drops falling from overhead wires on Devidasspura rail track, few of us got electrocuted, so we'd to shift here." President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to new farm laws on September 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Dussehra 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, other political leaders greet nation on Vijayadashami

 On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and several other..
DNA

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Free and fair polls not possible in West Bengal without Prez rule: Vijayvargiya

 Alleging criminalisation of bureaucracy in West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that free and fair election in that state was..
IndiaTimes

Anil Baijal Anil Baijal Indian civil servant


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi [Video]

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi

PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut: Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar...
Mid-Day - Published

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


National Unity Day to mark 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; PM Modi to launch Kevadia App

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought against the British Empire and became the first Deputy Prime Minister...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel [Video]

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' [Video]

Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier, he also paid tribute to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Kangana says nation suffering Sardar Patel's sacrifice: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana says nation suffering Sardar Patel's sacrifice: Watch | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pay respect to India's first Deputy PM Sardar Vallabbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. In a series of tweets, she lamented the fact that Patel gave up the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published