President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee shifted their Rail Roko protest from Devi Dasspura railway station to Jandiala station. They continued to protest against new farm laws. State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher said, "Due to mist drops falling from overhead wires on Devidasspura rail track, few of us got electrocuted, so we'd to shift here." President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to new farm laws on September 27.
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.
Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.
PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
