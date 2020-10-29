Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on November 12. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani also attended the event. Shah will later interact with village heads of 3 border districts-Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan in Rann of Kutch.
The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is everyday view at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. This nature's canvas is a wonder to witness. Bringing the colours alive, Kutch's Rann Utasv is an annual cultural festival. The carnival is designed to bring Gujarat's culture to the forefront. The rich cultural festival is an ensemble of folk dances, musical nights mixed with local culture, traditional art, and so much more. Tent City in the Rann of Kutch is reopening just in time for the festivities on November 12 and will stay open till February 28. More than 350 tents, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, have been set up at Dhordo village, in Gujarat's Bhuj district. In this pandemic, the organisers have taken a number of measures to keep coronavirus infections at bay. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, with higher focus on common spaces such as vehicles, reception area, dining hall, 'haat' area, adventure sports zone, among others have been taken care of. COVID-19 protocol training for staff will have to compulsorily wear face masks and protective gear at all times.