Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:50s - Published
Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram.

The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat.

"We have launched 'gold ghari' this year.

It's very healthy.

Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda.

It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow.

We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Surat Surat Metropolis in Gujarat, India

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates Ro-Pax Hazira-Ghogha ferry service

 This ferry service will reduce the distance between Bhavnagar and Surat from 375 km (by road) to just 90 kilometres (by sea route), Modi said while flagging off..
DNA
Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali [Video]

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Ayurveda Day: PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday (November 13).
DNA

Citizens of border areas, defence forces are stakeholders in maintaining security: Amit Shah

 Home minister made the statement while speaking at an event called 'Vikasotsava 2020' organised in Kutch district of Gujarat. "The aim of this 'Vikasotsava' is..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah inaugurates border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch [Video]

Amit Shah inaugurates border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on November 12. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani also attended the event. Shah will later interact with village heads of 3 border districts-Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan in Rann of Kutch.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Kutch's salt dessert to come alive from today [Video]

Kutch's salt dessert to come alive from today

The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is everyday view at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. This nature's canvas is a wonder to witness. Bringing the colours alive, Kutch's Rann Utasv is an annual cultural festival. The carnival is designed to bring Gujarat's culture to the forefront. The rich cultural festival is an ensemble of folk dances, musical nights mixed with local culture, traditional art, and so much more. Tent City in the Rann of Kutch is reopening just in time for the festivities on November 12 and will stay open till February 28. More than 350 tents, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, have been set up at Dhordo village, in Gujarat's Bhuj district. In this pandemic, the organisers have taken a number of measures to keep coronavirus infections at bay. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, with higher focus on common spaces such as vehicles, reception area, dining hall, 'haat' area, adventure sports zone, among others have been taken care of. COVID-19 protocol training for staff will have to compulsorily wear face masks and protective gear at all times.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:09Published

Ghari (sweet) Ghari (sweet)


Chandani Padva


Ayurveda Ayurveda Alternative medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent


Sharad Purnima Sharad Purnima

Related news from verified sources

Surat-based sweet shop sells 'gold ghari' at Rs 9,000 per kg ahead of festival

Ahead of festivals, a Surat-based sweet shop in Gujarat has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari'.
Zee News - Published