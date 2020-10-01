Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Senior leader of Congress party, Digvijaya Singh raised question mark over Election Commission's action against former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. "It's a strange order. After an advisory was given to him, he gave no further statements. The statement, which is being mentioned about, is from October 13. I think this order is unfair. We're contemplating as to what legal suggestion has to be taken," said Digvijaya Singh while talking to media. Election Commission had revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct.
Congress delegation on October 30 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in regards to the Munger firing incident in which a person died. After the meeting, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that they demanded resignation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress delegation also demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the parents of the deceased.
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:01Published
Tweets about this
Rahul Roy RT @NewsLiveGhy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary https://t.co/gWKSGICDs2 9 minutes ago
Aditya Gupta RT @ndtv: Delhi | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her… 26 minutes ago
👇AritraDhar RT @ANI: Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to her grandmother & former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 36th… 55 minutes ago