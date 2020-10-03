Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday.

Report by Blairm.

