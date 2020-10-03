Global  
 

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Labour accuses the Government of 'dithering' over lockdown

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday.

Report by Blairm.

Powell: Local funding is being 'clawed back' by government [Video]

Powell: Local funding is being 'clawed back' by government

Shadow business minister, Lucy Powell, has claimed more than £1 billion of funding allocated to support businesses through the virus crisis is being "clawed back" by the Government. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Powell: PM needs to look at his own behaviour before judging [Video]

Powell: PM needs to look at his own behaviour before judging

Shadow Business Minister, Lucy Powell, has called the Government’s actions into question saying he needs to look at his own behaviour and messaging before judging others. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce national lockdown

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new national lockdown next week after scientists warned Covid-19 was spreading faster than their worst..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

England could be placed under stringent national lockdown restrictions nextweek under plans reportedly being considered by the Prime Minister.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message

Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Mahathir says remarks on French attacks taken out of context

 Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad stood by his widely condemned comments on attacks by Muslim extremists in France, saying Friday that they were taken out..
New Zealand Herald
Paddy Crerand pays tribute to Nobby Stiles [Video]

Paddy Crerand pays tribute to Nobby Stiles

Former Manchester United footballer Paddy Crerand paid tribute to his teammate Nobby Stiles following his death. Crerand described him as a great but underestimated footballer. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Police union accused of using photo of Black boy as "propaganda"

 The nation's largest police union posted and then deleted a photo on Facebook purporting to showing a Philadelphia police officer a "lost" Black toddler.
CBS News
Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action [Video]

Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action

Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to “dither and delay” with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is “out of control”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Birmingham in limbo as calls mount for four week lockdown "to save Christmas"

Birmingham's Labour council leader Ian Ward has called for a full four week lockdown, Conservative...
Tamworth Herald - Published


India’s growing education divide [Video]

India’s growing education divide

In India, some schools have begun to partially reopen after months of closure. But for most of the country’s 320 million students, education has remained severely impacted since the lockdown began...

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:27Published
Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus [Video]

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus [Video]

Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus

Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:27Published