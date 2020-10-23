Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic.

But what else will be his legacy if he loses?

Further content: Find The Economist’s coverage of the US elections: https://econ.st/3mwsMa4 Sign up to The Economist’s weekly “Checks and Balance” newsletter on American politics: https://econ.st/3l5C4dl See The Economist’s 2020 presidential election forecast: https://econ.st/35JCkI2 Listen to our podcast “Checks and Balance” on American politics: https://econ.st/2EmBIOU Why we’re supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 election: https://econ.st/2HOFKRq If Donald Trump were to win re-election, how would he do it?

Https://econ.st/3muDKNl Read our briefing on President Trump’s record on domestic policy: https://econ.st/3kIUrUK Why President Trump’s efforts to sow distrust this election may be backfiring: https://econ.st/35FkWEh President Trump’s record on corruption and conflicts-of-interest: https://econ.st/34FbBNn Why President Trump’s criticisms of the world order had some merit: https://econ.st/3mFB13T Read about why America’s economy is beating forecasts: https://econ.st/3msgorN What impact would Joe Biden have on America’s economy?

Https://econ.st/3myek1A Would a Biden administration be softer on China than Trump was?

Https://econ.st/37P2mfR