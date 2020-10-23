Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

Video Credit: The Economist - Duration: 13:38s - Published
Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic.

But what else will be his legacy if he loses?

Further content: Find The Economist’s coverage of the US elections: https://econ.st/3mwsMa4 Sign up to The Economist’s weekly “Checks and Balance” newsletter on American politics: https://econ.st/3l5C4dl See The Economist’s 2020 presidential election forecast: https://econ.st/35JCkI2 Listen to our podcast “Checks and Balance” on American politics: https://econ.st/2EmBIOU Why we’re supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 election: https://econ.st/2HOFKRq If Donald Trump were to win re-election, how would he do it?

Https://econ.st/3muDKNl Read our briefing on President Trump’s record on domestic policy: https://econ.st/3kIUrUK Why President Trump’s efforts to sow distrust this election may be backfiring: https://econ.st/35FkWEh President Trump’s record on corruption and conflicts-of-interest: https://econ.st/34FbBNn Why President Trump’s criticisms of the world order had some merit: https://econ.st/3mFB13T Read about why America’s economy is beating forecasts: https://econ.st/3msgorN What impact would Joe Biden have on America’s economy?

Https://econ.st/3myek1A Would a Biden administration be softer on China than Trump was?

Https://econ.st/37P2mfR


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability A professor has shared a bleak picture of what the world could look like if Donald Trump wins a...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Biden and Trump address racial tensions in America

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and...
CBS News - Published

Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax TV: Big Tech Is Election Meddling

Democrats are backed by big tech and now the wealthiest companies in America are seeking to keep...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election [Video]

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election

President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to try to drum up votes in the last few days before Nov. 3, both hitting the Midwest today. As usual, they are taking very different campaign strategies.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:20Published
President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Focus On COVID With Election Day Approaching [Video]

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Focus On COVID With Election Day Approaching

Election Day is now just four days away, and the home stretch is unfolding on runways across the nation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Historic Numbers Recorded On Final Weekend Before Election Day, [Video]

Historic Numbers Recorded On Final Weekend Before Election Day,

With Election Day 4 days away, both candidates make their final preparations.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published