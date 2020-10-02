Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow.

Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary [Video]

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi [Video]

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Anandiben Patel Anandiben Patel Indian politician and Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Ramdas Athawale demands death penalty for criminals in Hathras gang-rape case [Video]

Ramdas Athawale demands death penalty for criminals in Hathras gang-rape case

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
CM Yogi spins Charkha at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow [Video]

CM Yogi spins Charkha at Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. CM Yogi spun the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Bihar polls: No poor has religion or caste now, development is for all, says CM Yogi [Video]

Bihar polls: No poor has religion or caste now, development is for all, says CM Yogi

Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant. 6 years ago, choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed nature of Indian politics." "Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all," UP CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries [Video]

PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. He interacted with the food vendors through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the conferencing. PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 01, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, to resume livelihood activities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura [Video]

Minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura

A minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura. The incident took place in May 2020. 17-year-old boy disposed off his father's body after watching a crime serial. Speaking to media, SP of Mathura, Udai Shanker Singh said, "Minor watched crime-related videos of a crime serial atleast 100 times on his mobile and strangulated victim in a planned way."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
2 bike-borne criminals injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida [Video]

2 bike-borne criminals injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida

2 bike-borne criminals got injured in an encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida. The encounter broke out at Eastern Peripheral road. Speaking to media, Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "Both criminals have been taken to hospital. We have recovered 2 stolen bikes, 2 country-made pistols with cartridges from them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

G. Kishan Reddy G. Kishan Reddy Indian politician

ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: MoS Reddy aims at China

 The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in developments that took place in the last few months, has broken the myth of some countries that they have a powerful..
IndiaTimes
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Army conducts rescue ops [Video]

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Army conducts rescue ops

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Andhra Pradesh leading to flood-like situation in several parts of the state. Over ten people have died in different parts of the state. Several houses collapsed leading many to shift to safer places. A team from the Indian Army also rescued people from rain affected areas using boats. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the rain affected areas while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with district officials via video conference. He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps, so that they do not face problems after going to their houses. The Central government has also offered assistance to the state in tiding over the situation. The CM said that the deep depression, which caused the heavy rain since Monday, has crossed the land and that normalcy is being restored. He has explained to the Prime Minister the measures officials are taking to help the affected people. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published
G Kishan Reddy inspects AIIMS Hospital in Telangana's Bibinagar [Video]

G Kishan Reddy inspects AIIMS Hospital in Telangana's Bibinagar

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Bibinagar in Telangana and reviewed the facilities at the hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He said, "We aim to build AIIMS as great as that of national capital. On the instructions of Prime Minister Modi, I came here to inspect the preparations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hindu man in Lucknow donates money for Ayodhya mosque [Video]

Hindu man in Lucknow donates money for Ayodhya mosque

Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:13Published

Adani Group to take over operations of Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Mangaluru airports by Nov 7

 The Airport Authority of India has signed MOUs with three entities of the Adani group.
DNA
Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans [Video]

Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada. He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Humanity exists! This man fulfilled rain-hit elderly couple's 'pucca' house dream [Video]

Humanity exists! This man fulfilled rain-hit elderly couple's 'pucca' house dream

An old couple in Telangana's Medak district spent their life savings to get a house with asbestos sheets. Though their long-awaited dream got fulfilled but the fate willed otherwise. And after days, due to incessant rainfall the house collapsed. The couple found shelter under a tree as villagers were reluctant to provide them one due to the COVID-19 fear. In this time of grief, an employee of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Winners Foundation came as ray of hope. BDL employee Arikipudi Raghu bought the couple some clothes and essential commodities. Raghu went a step further and took the initiative to build a 'pucca' house for the couple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate [Video]

Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
BJP workers create ruckus after Rs 18.67 lakh seized from party candidate's relative in Telangana [Video]

BJP workers create ruckus after Rs 18.67 lakh seized from party candidate's relative in Telangana

BJP workers created a ruckus after police conducted searches at party candidate Raghunandan Rao's related location in Telangana's Siddipet on October 26, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. Siddipet Police said the BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakh from the seized cash and ran away. Raghunandan Rao is contesting the by-poll from Dubbaka assembly seat. Dubbak by-poll is scheduled on November 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Kangana Ranaut: Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar...
Mid-Day - Published

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Iron Man, says 'he sacrificed his position'

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Thalaivi' biopic based on the life of actress-turned...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi [Video]

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel [Video]

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' [Video]

Watch: PM Modi attends cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed cultural programme at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier, he also paid tribute to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published