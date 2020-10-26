PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in virtual interaction with Civil Service Probationers on October 31. PM Modi said, "You are the officers, who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility." He further said, "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Earleir, PM Modi expressed his grief saying that he had lost a father figure. PM Modi is on two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He will visit the Statue of Unity, Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. PM Modi will also inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or 'National Unity Day' is celebrated to mark Sardar Patel's birthday every year since 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. On October 30, PM Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity. Some of the major attractions include Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published
Tweets about this
विक्की महतो 🇮🇳 RT @SwarajyaMag: PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service From Statue Of Unity To Sabarmati, Travels On Maiden Flight
https://t.c… 4 minutes ago
Swarajya PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service From Statue Of Unity To Sabarmati, Travels On Maiden Flight
https://t.co/7w2MLlxdpb 27 minutes ago