Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31.

He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati.

The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

We need to move from government to governance: PM Modi to Civil Service Probationers [Video]

We need to move from government to governance: PM Modi to Civil Service Probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in virtual interaction with Civil Service Probationers on October 31. PM Modi said, "You are the officers, who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility." He further said, "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st seaplane service; all you need to know

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and..
DNA
'Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in parliament of neighbouring country': PM Modi [Video]

'Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in parliament of neighbouring country': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:54Published

Sabarmati River Sabarmati River

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi [Video]

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

 According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.
DNA

Kevadia Kevadia City in Gujarat, India


Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Earleir, PM Modi expressed his grief saying that he had lost a father figure. PM Modi is on two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He will visit the Statue of Unity, Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. PM Modi will also inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary [Video]

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi [Video]

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Statue of Unity Statue of Unity Monument to Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada valley, Gujarat, India

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel [Video]

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or 'National Unity Day' is celebrated to mark Sardar Patel's birthday every year since 2014.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. On October 30, PM Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity. Some of the major attractions include Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

Tweets about this

beingvick

विक्की महतो 🇮🇳 RT @SwarajyaMag: PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service From Statue Of Unity To Sabarmati, Travels On Maiden Flight https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service From Statue Of Unity To Sabarmati, Travels On Maiden Flight https://t.co/7w2MLlxdpb 27 minutes ago

kalita_dharitri

Dharitri Kalita RT @prasantadjkdbr: New era of Air Travel in India. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji inaugurated the country's first #seaplane se… 59 minutes ago

prasantadjkdbr

PRASANTA PHUKAN New era of Air Travel in India. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji inaugurated the country's first… https://t.co/LWsOYHRVuY 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

India's first ever seaplane service: All you need to know | Oneindia News [Video]

India's first ever seaplane service: All you need to know | Oneindia News

India's first ever seaplane services between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SpiceJet will now operate two daily..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad [Video]

Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31 [Video]

Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published