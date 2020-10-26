PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

'Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in parliament of neighbouring country': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.

