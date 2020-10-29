Delhi Health Minister cites festive season, pollution as reasons for rising COVID cases

Global  
 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the rising COVID cases in national capital.

He said, "It's a combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature and increased pollution.

The experts had also suggested that at this time, COVID-19 cases could rise.

People are also giving less importance to wearing face masks."


Covid: Is Delhi witnessing the third wave? Health minister answers [Video]

Covid: Is Delhi witnessing the third wave? Health minister answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Jain said that it would be too early to say if this was the "third wave" of fresh coronavirus cases, adding that it may be "third wave", but one should wait for one week to see trends. Amid the festive season and rising pollution levels, Delhi on Wednesday recorded over 5,600 COVID-19 cases for the first time, with the national capital witnessing a surge in daily cases. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published
'Could be third wave': Satyendar Jain on rising COVID cases in Delhi [Video]

'Could be third wave': Satyendar Jain on rising COVID cases in Delhi

Updating on rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, contract tracing has been intensified in national capital. He also said it could be third wave, however, need to wait for a week to be sure. "Yesterday Delhi witnessed 5,673 COVID cases and 40 deaths. 5,665 beds are occupied and 10,100 beds are vacant in the national capital. We are also doing test of COVID positives' close contacts. Our aim is that no single case is left, that is why the numbers are rising. Contact tracing has also been intensified. Testing has also been increased," said Satyendar Jain. On being asked about third COVID wave, Jain said, "It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary [Video]

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's wife, 6 family members test positive for Covid-19

 Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 71-year-old..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in Europe

 A surge in COVID-19 cases is underway in the U.S. and abroad, leading to a new round of virus-related rules in some areas. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

India's Covid-19 case fatality rate falls below 1.5 per cent

 The health ministry said 23 states and union territories in the country have a CFR lower than the national average, while 65 per cent of the total deaths so far..
IndiaTimes

