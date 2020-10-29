Delhi Health Minister cites festive season, pollution as reasons for rising COVID cases

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Jain said that it would be too early to say if this was the "third wave" of fresh coronavirus cases, adding that it may be "third wave", but one should wait for one week to see trends. Amid the festive season and rising pollution levels, Delhi on Wednesday recorded over 5,600 COVID-19 cases for the first time, with the national capital witnessing a surge in daily cases. Watch the video for more details.
Updating on rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, contract tracing has been intensified in national capital. He also said it could be third wave, however, need to wait for a week to be sure. "Yesterday Delhi witnessed 5,673 COVID cases and 40 deaths. 5,665 beds are occupied and 10,100 beds are vacant in the national capital. We are also doing test of COVID positives' close contacts. Our aim is that no single case is left, that is why the numbers are rising. Contact tracing has also been intensified. Testing has also been increased," said Satyendar Jain. On being asked about third COVID wave, Jain said, "It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase."
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.
PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale..
