PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

We need to move from government to governance: PM Modi to Civil Service Probationers



Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in virtual interaction with Civil Service Probationers on October 31. PM Modi said, "You are the officers, who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility." He further said, "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance."

