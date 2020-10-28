Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31.

He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati.

The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

We need to move from government to governance: PM Modi to Civil Service Probationers [Video]

We need to move from government to governance: PM Modi to Civil Service Probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in virtual interaction with Civil Service Probationers on October 31. PM Modi said, "You are the officers, who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility." He further said, "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published
PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Sabarmati River Sabarmati River

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi [Video]

Seaplane service to boost tourism in Kevadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost tourism in this area." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

 According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.
DNA

Kevadia Kevadia City in Gujarat, India


Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India


Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st seaplane service; all you need to know

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and..
DNA

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary [Video]

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Statue of Unity Statue of Unity Monument to Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada valley, Gujarat, India


Tweets about this

sumitra79562765

sumit rai RT @SwarajyaMag: PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service From Statue Of Unity To Sabarmati, Travels On Maiden Flight https://t.c… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India's first ever seaplane service: All you need to know | Oneindia News [Video]

India's first ever seaplane service: All you need to know | Oneindia News

India's first ever seaplane services between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SpiceJet will now operate two daily..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi [Video]

'Nation is establishing new dimensions of unity,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi hails corona warriors on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published