IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to clash with Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals is all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Dubai on October 31. Delhi Capitals (DC) are among the top four at the IPL points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) have already secured a spot in playoffs.
While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.
Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took KXIP to a terrific total of 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), unfortunately it was not enough and RR beat KXIP by 7 wickets in 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "We love having him in dressing room and see him batting the way he's batting. No one will ever say he is 41. It's a great sign for us. Hopefully one more good inning from Chris in next game and we should be able to sneak in (top 4)," said KL Rahul.
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. "Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay. Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start. It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.
