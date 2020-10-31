TDFN: Silverdale at CCS

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Local heavyweights going at it at c-c-s as the chargers entertained silverdale.

C-c-s delivered the first big blow.

Sam hall wants the deep ball.

Can't throw it any better than this.

Touchdown strike to traveon tink scott.

7-0 chattanooga christian.

Chargers then try some razzle dazzle.

Only problem.

No razzle and no dazzle.

It's a fumble and bryson qualls is there to scoop it up for the seahawks.

He takes it all the way to the chargers five yard line.

From there it's quarterback turner junkins.

Talk about selling the fake.

He scoots in for the score to tie the game.

But on the ensuing kickoff, tink scott goes rocky balboa.

He's gonna fly now.

Scott builds up the speed and there he goes.

Yo adrian!

That touchdown made it 14-7.

Chargers fly tonight winning 48-21.