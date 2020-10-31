Grace College student dies in residence hall, investigation underway

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

Grace College announced that one of its students died Friday morning.

The college says "bethany nesbitt" passed away in her residence hall.she was a third year psychology major from michigan.

Classes and events were canceled for today.

The school's president led the campus in prayer earlier today to help those grieving the loss.

