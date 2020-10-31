Global  
 

Grace College student dies in residence hall, investigation underway

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Grace College announced that one of its students died Friday morning.

School leaders have canceled all classes and events for the remainder of the day.

The grace college family is mourning the loss of a student, who died this morning.

The college says "bethany nesbitt" passed away in her residence hall.she was a third year psychology major from michigan.

Classes and events were canceled for today.

The school's president led the campus in prayer earlier today to help those grieving the loss.

