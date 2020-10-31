Overtime, Oct. 31 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

At Bradley Central, McMinn Central at Brainerd, Cleveland at Ooltewah

Welcome to touchdown friday night.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

Everybody wants to be first, but sometimes second ain't bad.

Bradley central and mcminn co battled to see would finish second in the region standings.

It's a coveted spot because the second place team earns a home playoff game next week.

Bradley central and mcminn co are used to fighting for something.

They've played every year since 1927.

Burke twins getting honored for senior night at the bears den.

However, mcminn has plans to break up the merriness.

=== not if running back javon burke has any say about it.

Burke the one man show on an 80- yard opening drive... wide open for the 61 yard touchdown.

7-0 bradley.

=== mcminn answers.

Running back jalen hunt gets his feet under him for a 42 yard touchdown.

Tied at 7.

=== next cherokees drive, fourth and short on the bradley 10.

Bears defense smothers hunt for a turnover.

=== next series, bradley forced to punt... but wait.

Mcminn returner jalan james touches the ball... bradley pounces on it.

Bears ball!

=== mcclary makes the cherokees pay for that... cuts out wide, tightropes the sidelines, 38 yard touchdown... 14-7 bradley.

=== however, the cherokees outscore the bears 28-11 in the second half.

Mcminn wins, 41- 25.

Full moon for thursday football between brainerd and mcminn central.

Brainerd needed a win to clinch a home playoff berth.

Second quarter, the chargers go for it on 4th and long from the panthers 27.

Novice cox just slings it, and darius carden hauls it in for a touchdown.

7-0 chargers.

Under a minute before the half, panthers zeye-ear lattimore let's it go.

Whoop.

Whoop.

Whoop.

Whoop.

Lot of whoops before jyrel arnwine gets the interception.

But a chargers penalty allowed brainerd to keep the ball.

Two plays later.

Lattimore zips it to montez deloney.

He makes the cut-back and he's gone.

A 55-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the half.

A two point try failed.

Chargers hold on for the upset 26-22.

Their first region victory in four years.

Soddy 0 walker valley 55 marion 28 rhea 14 tyner 28 polk 7 meigs 62 whartburg 8 the stakes were pretty simple for cleveland and ooltewah.

Go hard or go home.

Put up or shut up.

Fish or cut bait.

Tell your girlfriend you'll be free next friday.

That one cuts deep.

The cleveland-ooltewah winner gets the fourth and final region playoff spot, while the loser gets nothing and likes it because their season will be over.

All ages coming out to the win- and-in matchup.

Ooltewah hosts cleveland.

=== owls up 16-7 at half.

Perfect hole for running back tacoda jones.

25-yard touchdown.

23-7 owls.

=== blue raiders slept through the first half.

This sure wakes the offense up... quarterback drew lambert hits receiver destun thomas open downfield.

41-yard score.

23-15 owls.

=== ooltewah wastes no time to respond.

Quarterback fisher perry keeps it himself.

How about that 57 yard touchdown!!

30-15 owls.

=== cleveland dials up some deja vu... lambert to thomas.

This one 55 yards.

Same result.

Perry goes out with an injury in the fourth quarter, as cleveland cruises to a win and playoff spot, 36-30.

Mcminn central 26 brainerd 22 red bank 13 loudon 0 bledsoe 49 tellico plains 8 smith co 15 grundy 0