|
|
|
Sean Connery Dies At Age 90
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Sean Connery Dies At Age 90
His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Sean Connery, the Hollywood legend best known for starring in seven James Bond films, has died at the...
Mediaite - Published
Also reported by •Newsday •IndiaTimes •TIME
|
Oscar-winning Sean Connery, has died at age 90, according to the BBC who was informed by the...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsday •cbs4.com •TIME
|
The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 03:05Published
|
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90
Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|