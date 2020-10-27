Global  
 

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:54s
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.

Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables.

His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Report by Avagninag.

From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean Connery

 In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90

 Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports...
Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90

Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.View on euronews

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 [Video]

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

Sean Connery, star of the James Bond films, dies at 90

 Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the silver screen as part of a four-decade career, has died at 90, the BBC reported. Connery played..
Sean Connery, who defined the role of 'James Bond' for a generation, dies at 90, reports say

 Oscar-winning Sean Connery, has died at age 90, according to the BBC who was informed by the actor's family, and Variety.
