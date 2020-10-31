|
Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90
Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90
His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.
Sir Sean Connery, the original star of the James Bond films, has died at the age of 90.
Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at...
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in..
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.
