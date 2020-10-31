Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:49s - Published 5 minutes ago Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90 His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. 0

