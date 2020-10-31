Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery, the ‘Original’ James Bond, Dies at Age 90


TIME - Published Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.comIndiaTimescbs4.com


Sir Sean Connery: His most memorable quotes

Sir Sean Connery, the original star of the James Bond films, has died at the age of 90.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Bollywood mourns the demise of Sean Connery

Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

kevin51541

Lisa 29891 RT @SD4USA: Another film legend has left us. Rest in peace, Sean. You'll be missed but definitely remembered. I was always a fan of the ori… 3 seconds ago

choiyanjun

𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞. 🎃 RT @ABSCBNNews: REST IN PEACE, 007. Movie legend Sean Connery has died aged 90. READ MORE: https://t.co/R2UJRrxvqE https://t.co/gZJDjydz8s 8 seconds ago

dannyhensel

danny hensel RT @NPRWeekend: Here is our obituary by @jackilyden. https://t.co/B29aBgd7oS 10 seconds ago

palan_sora_3579

えむせと📎📎📎📎📎 RT @007: Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and sh… 17 seconds ago

LauLesmes

Laura Lesmes RT @IMDb: Sir Sean Connery has died at age 90. RIP to the original James Bond 🖤 https://t.co/LtR9dF0f4O 20 seconds ago

JHTX77

Jim Texas ⭐️✝️🙏🏻🇺🇸 RIP SEAN CONNERY 🙏🏻 THE ORIGINAL AND BEST JAMES BOND!! YOU WILL BE MISSED! 20 seconds ago

glorianys415

#blacklifematters RT @etnow: RIP to the original Bond. Sir Sean Connery has died at 90, ET can confirm. https://t.co/mZJXy1xJCb 21 seconds ago

koobubbls

cherry⁷ RT @violadavis: RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy 22 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:05Published
Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News [Video]

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published