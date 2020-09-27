'Game management' helps All Blacks to big win over Wallabies

Rugby club falls silent to remember head coach and ‘role model’ Sgt Matt Ratana



Members of East Grinstead Rugby Club have paid tribute to Sergeant MattRatana, their head coach who was an “irreplaceable figure” in the communityand a “role model to many”. Tributes were laid outside the clubhouse and twoperiods of silence – for junior and senior club members – were held on Sundaymorning, in memory of the Met Police officer who was shot by a handcuffedsuspect in a custody suite. The club flag was flown alongside the New Zealandflag and the All Blacks rugby team flag to honour Sgt Ratana’s Kiwi roots.

