Increase in rubber prices brings cheer to plantation farmers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Increase in rubber prices brings cheer to plantation farmers

Increase in rubber prices brings cheer to plantation farmers

People in the business of rubber plantation are heaving a sigh of relief after rubber prices saw increase in prices after a long gap of a year.

Rubber is presently being sold at increased price of around Rs 160 per kg.

"The present increase in rubber price to Rs 160 a kilogram is very helpful for farmers as heavy rain in the last 4 months has caused losses already," said one plantation farmer.


