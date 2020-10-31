Global  
 

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Sir Sean Connery remembered as 'world's greatest Scot, the definitive Bond'

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90.

Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.


Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean Connery

 In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90

 Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports...
Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90

Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.View on euronews

Alex Salmond pays tribute to 'world's greatest Scot' Sean Connery after death

Alex Salmond pays tribute to 'world's greatest Scot' Sean Connery after death The former First Minister described his close friend Sir Sean as 'the definitive Bond' after his sad...
Sir Sean Connery, who acted as James Bond, passes away

Sean Connery would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond — James...
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News [Video]

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the..

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 [Video]

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962..

