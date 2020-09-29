Michigan State preps for Michigan as Brad Galli reports live from Ann Arbor

7 UpFront: Ann Arbor mayor on COVID-19 concerns surrounding the big game



This weekend features the annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State and this year it's at the Big House. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:44 Published 16 hours ago

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases



County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago